12 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

June 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Twelve people were injured in a blast near a police mobile in Nasirabad’s Manjho Shori Bazaar.

Of the 12 injured, four were police officers, said the area’s SSP Javed Shah Guzshin.

SAMAA TV correspondent Ayub Khoso reported that among the injured is DSP Inayatullah Bugti. The other police officers injured were identified as Arbab Ali, Ghulam Ali and Saeen Dad.

The other victims have been identified as Qamaruddin Waja, Mantahar Burro, Mukesh Kumar, Muhammad Saleem Domki, Muhammad Younis, Riaz Ahmed Burro.

The police mobile and nearby shops were damaged in the blast.

The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Dera Murad Jamali, where four were referred to Larkana for further treatment.

According to the bomb disposal squad, the bomb was attached to a bicycle.

 
 
 

