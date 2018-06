Nature seems to have saved an Eid gift for Karachi.

According to the Met Office, the hot spell ends in Karachi from Friday. Parts of the city experienced drizzle early Friday morning. The weather is likely to be cloudy and pleasant on all three Eid days.

Weather will remain cloudy throughout Friday. Maximum temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius.

The month of Ramazan was generally hot in the city. Extreme temperatures were recorded at as high as 46 degrees Celsius.