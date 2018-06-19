ECP decides to conduct July 25 polls under army’s supervision

The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to conduct July 25 elections under the supervision of the army.

The ECP has written a letter to the Defence Ministry seeking deployment of 350,000 military personnel for the elections.

The letter said that military personnel would be needed to maintain law and order situation across the country.

It said that the soldiers would be deployed inside and outside the polling stations during the balloting exercise.

It may be noted here that the ECP has established 185,000 polling stations for the July 25 elections.