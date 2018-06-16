Sindh CM among 121 others on list of foreign nationals: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the scrutiny of the candidates for the general elections.

As part of the scrutiny process, the Federal Investigation Agency submitted a list of 122 candidates who are foreign nationals. The names will also be forwarded to the returning officers.

The list comprises 50 candidates for the National Assembly, 53 for the Punjab Assembly, 11 for the Sindh Assembly, eight for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and one for the Balochistan Assembly.

PTI’s Faisal Vawda, PSP’s Fauzia Kasuri and PPP’s Nadir Akmal Leghari are among 26 other candidates who hold American citizenship.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is among 24 others who hold Canadian citizenship. PTI’s Maleeka Bukhari and PML-N’s Jahangir Khanzada are among 60 candidates who hold British citizenship. Three candidates are Irish citizens, two Belgian citizens and one each from Singapore, Australia, Germany, Italy and South Africa.

The ECP has said they will have to give up their foreign passports in order to contest the elections.

The commission has also said that returning officers will make the decision regarding candidates who do not have clearance certificates and have defaulted on their debts.

Some defaulters may be allowed to contest the elections after their debts are settled.

Of the 2,300 defaulters in the candidate list, the names of 383 were given by the State Bank, 1,500 were given by PTCL and 310 were given by the Sui Gas Company.