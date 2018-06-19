Election Commission rejects Dr Farooq Sattar’s nomination papers for NA-245

The returning officer for NA-245 rejected the nomination papers of MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday.

The returning officer said that Dr Sattar is an absconder in two cases — a fact that he hid from the Election Commission. One of the cases pertains to the controversial speech of Altaf Hussain on August 22.

Elections will be held across Pakistan on July 25. June 19 is the last day of scrutiny of papers. According to the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be submitted by June 22. The appeals will be decided by June 27, after which the election regulatory body will share the final list of candidates on June 28.