Dr Farooq Sattar wants 250 votes for each selfie with him

June 21, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque




Dr Farooq Sattar said he wants 250 votes against each selfie he allows people to take with him.

He was at the City Courts in Karachi to obtain bail in two cases registered against him. The court granted him bail against a sum of Rs20,000 in each case.

People at the court asked him to take selfies with them. “Selfies won’t be for free,” he said. “Each selfie will be for 250 votes.”

The MQM leader was absconding in two cases. The Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers for the NA-245 constituency on Tuesday. The returning officer said that Dr Sattar did not mention in his papers that he was an absconder in two cases.

Dr Sattar’s lawyer said that his client was unaware of the two cases.
 
 
 

