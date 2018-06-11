Dr Farooq Sattar to launch ‘Southern Sindh Province Movement’

MQM-P’S Dr Farooq Sattar has said that he is going to launch “Janoobi Sindh Sooba Tehreek” (Southern Sindh Province Movement).

This pronouncement came on Monday when a court declared that he could no longer run the party. He lost an appeal to Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The two men were running their own factions of the party, PIB and Bahadurabad, referring to the names of stronghold neighbourhoods. They disagreed on who should hold the position of convenor.

It would appear that Dr Sattar, an experienced politician, has a solution, albeit a radical one: He will start a separatist movement. He also hinted at boycotting the elections.

He explained the court’s decision to remove him as the convenor as: “Minus-one has been implemented and now attempts are being made to minus the MQM.”

“This is a minus-two and minus-MQM formula,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Islamabad High Court had declared Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-P’s convener, rejecting Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against an earlier verdict of the election commission.

Dr. Sattar said he could not accept the decision. “The courts don’t make anyone a leader.”