SHC acquits ‘financier’ in Safoora Bus attack

June 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The Sindh High Court acquitted on Tuesday a facilitator in the Safoora Goth bus attack.

Forty-six members of the Ismaili community, including women and children, were killed when gunmen attacked their bus near Safoora Goth in Karachi in May 2015.

In September 2015, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested Khalid Yousuf Bari, a former engineer of the Pakistan International Airlines and member of a banned group, on charges of providing financial assistance to Saad Aziz, mastermind of the Safoora Bus carnage.

An anti-terrorism court had found Bari guilty of funding the Safoora Bus attack and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. Bari was ordered to pay a fine of Rs1 million. He had challenged the court's verdict in the Sindh High Court.
 
 
 

