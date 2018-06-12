SHC acquits ‘financier’ in Safoora Bus attack

Forty-six members of the Ismaili community, including women and children, were killed when gunmen attacked their bus near Safoora Goth in Karachi in May 2015.In September 2015, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested Khalid Yousuf Bari, a former engineer of the Pakistan International Airlines and member of a banned group, on charges of providing financial assistance to Saad Aziz, mastermind of the Safoora Bus carnage.An anti-terrorism court had found Bari guilty of funding the Safoora Bus attack and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment. Bari was ordered to pay a fine of Rs1 million. He had challenged the court's verdict in the Sindh High Court.