Court rejects appeal against Imran Khan’s candidacy

The appellate court rejected the appeal against PTI chief Imran Khan’s candidacy for Karachi’s NA-243.

Former CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s Justice and Democratic Party had challenged the PTI chief’s candidacy. The returning officer rejected the objections and accepted Khan’s papers.

Justice and Democratic Party leader Abdul Wahab Baloch filed an appeal against the returning officer’s decision with the appellate court.

According to him, the nomination papers did not bear Khan’s real signature. He submitted that the signatures on the nomination forms and affidavit are different.

He further stated that the nomination papers are full of mistakes. Khan has not mentioned the sponsors of his foreign visits, he said, adding that he did not name the people who bore his children’s expenses. According to Baloch, Khan does not fulfil the criteria in Article 62 as he has not declared his relationship to Tyrian White.