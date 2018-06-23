CJ throws mobile phone towards additional sessions judge in Larkana courtroom

An additional sessions judge was conducting a hearing at Larkana’s sessions court complex when the CJ entered the courtroom. He did not like the way the hearings were being conducted at the lower court. He asked the judge what he was doing.“Is this the way to run the courts? What kind of a court is this?” remarked the CJ. Just before he turned away to leave the room, a mobile phone on the judge’s desk caught his eye. The CJ picked it up and threw it towards the judge.Judges are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to courtrooms.