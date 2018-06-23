CJ throws mobile phone towards additional sessions judge in Larkana courtroom

June 23, 2018
Naveed Larik




Chief Justice Saqib Nisar threw a mobile phone towards an additional sessions judge when he paid a surprise visit to the courtroom on Saturday.

An additional sessions judge was conducting a hearing at Larkana’s sessions court complex when the CJ entered the courtroom. He did not like the way the hearings were being conducted at the lower court. He asked the judge what he was doing.

“Is this the way to run the courts? What kind of a court is this?” remarked the CJ. Just before he turned away to leave the room, a mobile phone on the judge’s desk caught his eye. The CJ picked it up and threw it towards the judge.

Judges are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to courtrooms.
 
 
 

