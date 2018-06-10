CJ tells NAB court to wind up cases against Sharif family in a month

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the NAB court to wind up the hearings of all three corruption references against the Sharif family in a month.

The Supreme Court rejected the plea of Khawaja Haris, who is the lawyer of former PM Nawaz Sharif, to complete the trial in six weeks. The hearing happened on Sunday at the Lahore registry of the top court.

“The cases should be decided without further delay as the suspects and the people are facing difficulty,” remarked the CJ. “People are affected to the extent that they want the courts to hear cases on Saturdays and Sundays as well.”

Haris said that he would not work after court timings or on Sundays. The CJ asked him whether this was a threat or plea. Haris replied that he can’t commit.

“When I can work in this age, why can’t you?” remarked the CJ.

The top judge, however, said that Nawaz Sharif can go to London to visit his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, if he wanted to during the trial period.