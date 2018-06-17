CJ takes suo motu notice of transgender persons’ CNIC issue

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Sunday of the issue of not issuing CNICs to the transgender people.

The hearing will happen on Monday at 11am. The Supreme Court ordered the Punjab chief secretary and Akhuwat Foundation chairperson Amjad Saqib to appear before the court in person.

A press release issued by the top court said that Justice Nisar heard the problems of the transgender community during his visit to Fountain House Lahore on Saturday. Their primary complaint was the non-issuance of CNICs, of which the CJ has taken notice.

Pakistan legally recognised a third sex in 2009, allowing transgender people to get identity cards. This year, the National Assembly approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, guaranteeing them basic rights. Implementation remains, however, a dream as transgender people continue to face discrimination and violence in a deeply patriarchal society.