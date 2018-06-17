CJ takes suo motu notice of transgender persons’ CNIC issue

June 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Transgender activists take part in a demonstration in Karachi on November 20, 2017. The event was held to mark World Transgender Day. Photo: AFP

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Sunday of the issue of not issuing CNICs to the transgender people.

The hearing will happen on Monday at 11am. The Supreme Court ordered the Punjab chief secretary and Akhuwat Foundation chairperson Amjad Saqib to appear before the court in person.

A transgender activist poses for a photograph as they take part in a demonstration in Karachi on November 20, 2017. Photo: AFP

A press release issued by the top court said that Justice Nisar heard the problems of the transgender community during his visit to Fountain House Lahore on Saturday. Their primary complaint was the non-issuance of CNICs, of which the CJ has taken notice.

Pakistan legally recognised a third sex in 2009, allowing transgender people to get identity cards. This year, the National Assembly approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, guaranteeing them basic rights. Implementation remains, however, a dream as transgender people continue to face discrimination and violence in a deeply patriarchal society.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan’s 13 transgender candidates face threats of violence

June 14, 2018 1:00 pm

Musharraf stays in Dubai, loses chance to contest elections

June 14, 2018 9:45 am

Musharraf has until 2pm on Thursday to appear before SC

June 13, 2018 11:37 am

Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad called to judge’s chambers on abuse case

June 11, 2018 1:27 pm

CJ tells NAB court to wind up Sharif family cases in a month

June 10, 2018 12:22 pm

Pay your workers before Eid, CJ tells media houses

June 10, 2018 12:01 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.