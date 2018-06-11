Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad called to judge’s chambers on abuse case

June 11, 2018
Shahid Hussain

In a development in the Hamza Shahbaz and Ayesha Ahad abuse case, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has called both parties into his chambers to hear the matter.

Ahad and Hamza appeared before the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry Monday when Ahad claimed that the couple got married in 2010. A case was registered against Hamza and several others for abusing her.

She said they have since had multiple fights but were never divorced. She said Ghulam Hussain was a witness to the marriage. Hamza disputed this and claimed that they were never married.

The CJ gave them the option of hearing the matter in his chambers but Hamza declined. Justice Nisar cautioned him that if he refuses and the case is given to another judge, it could be investigated by a joint investigation team.

Hamza then agreed to in-chamber proceedings, which are not open to the media.

 
 
 

