Chief justice expresses reservations over five-member caretaker government

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has expressed reservations on the caretaker government.

While hearing a case about the water shortage in the twin cities, the top judge said half of Islamabad is deprived of water.

He has requested the interim prime minister to look into the water and power issue himself.

The chief justice had earlier taken suo motu notice of the issue. During the hearing on Monday, he said that all the positions in the caretaker government have yet to be filled.

“Can the government function with just five ministers?” questioned the CJ. Thousands of files are submitted every day, he said, asking how a single person could oversee everything.

Justice Nisar said that he will request the interim prime minister to look into the matter of water and electricity provision himself and work till it is resolved.

He said that reports are presented in court but there is little implementation of orders. He also observed that each institution or department kept trying to shift the blame onto other departments.