Cellular phone consumers to get 100% credit on recharge

The cellular services consumers will get 100 % credit on the recharge of Rs. 100 prepaid card after midnight on Thursday.

The consumers will enjoy the tax free mobile credit for 15 days on the orders of the Supreme Court.

After 15 days, the FBR and service providers would devise a new mechanism to deduct the tax.

On June 11, the Supreme Court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards and easy load.

On May 3, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the high tax levied on mobile phone cards that the consumers have to pay.