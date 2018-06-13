Cellular phone consumers to get 100% credit on recharge

June 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The cellular services consumers will get 100 % credit on the recharge of Rs. 100 prepaid card after midnight on Thursday.

The consumers will enjoy the tax free mobile credit for 15 days on the orders of the Supreme Court.

After 15 days, the FBR and service providers would devise a new mechanism to deduct the tax.

On June 11, the Supreme Court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards and easy load.

On May 3, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the high tax levied on mobile phone cards that the consumers have to pay.

 
 
 

See Also

Sheikh Rasheed gets green light to contest elections

June 13, 2018 10:04 am

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on June 13

June 12, 2018 7:06 pm

Nawaz Sharif seeks time to enlist new lawyer

June 11, 2018 7:21 pm

Hamza Shahbaz, Ayesha Ahad called to judge’s chambers on abuse case

June 11, 2018 1:27 pm

After CJ’s one-month deadline, Nawaz Sharif has no lawyer

June 11, 2018 10:27 am

Pay your workers before Eid, CJ tells media houses

June 10, 2018 12:01 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.