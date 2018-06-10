Ceasefire in Afghanistan positive sign for peace, says President

June 10, 2018
Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain speaks to China’s President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 2, 2015. Photo: AFP

Ceasefire in Afghanistan is a positive sign for regional peace, said President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday.

He was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Qingdao in China. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is our common objective and Pakistan is playing its due role.

According to him, Pakistan and Afghanistan are working together on a comprehensive strategy to establish peace in Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire with Afghan government forces coinciding with Eid later this month, days after a unilateral ceasefire was ordered by the government.

Fruits of CPEC

The President said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further strengthened the economy of the country.

He congratulated the Chinese government and the people of China on holding the summit. He said that Pakistan had issued a special postal stamp on the eve of this event.

On Saturday, the President called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Qingdao. They discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, regional security situation and global issues at the meeting.

He congratulated Xi on his selection as the secretary-general of the Communist Party of China for the second time.

The Chinese president appreciated Pakistan for its role in eliminating terrorism. He welcomed Pakistan’s representation in the SCO as a member.

The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radicalism and other security concerns in China, Russia and across Central Asia. It added two new members, India and Pakistan, last year and Iran has been knocking at the door. Tehran is currently an observer rather than a full member of a bloc that also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

 
 
 

