Case registered against Gujranwala UC chairperson’s son in Facebook blackmail case

June 14, 2018
Mohsin Khalid

This file photo taken on March 22, 2018 shows a computer screen displaying the logo of the social networking site Facebook, taken in Manchester, England. Photo: AFP

A case has been registered with the Federal Investigation Agency against the son of a local PML-N leader in Gujranwala for blackmailing parents with photographs of their children.

A group of people, including Usman Muneer, the son of UC Chairperson Asif Muneer, was found involved in creating fake Facebook accounts to blackmail parents with pictures of their children.

The suspects would post pictures of children on their fake accounts and demand money from parents to remove the pictures.

They also made fake accounts using the names of Bollywood actors such as Sanjay Dutt.

The case against the group was registered on behalf of PML-N leader Kamran Khalid Butt.

According to the FIA, raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

 
 
 

