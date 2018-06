The bodies of two youngsters who drowned at Sandspit beach on Sunday were recovered Monday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Faraz and 22-year-old Osama had gone swimming at Sandspit on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Faraz’s body was recovered on Sunday while Osama’s body was found on Monday.

Both were residents of Nazimabad.

Faraz’s sister was supposed to tie the knot on Tuesday.