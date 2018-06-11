Bilawal files nomination papers from NA-200 Larkana

June 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C), chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), waves to supporters during his arrival for a public gathering in Karachi on October 18, 2014. Tens of thousands of PPP supporters gathered in Karachi to hear Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of the country’s slain premier Benazir Bhutto, on the formal launch of his political career. Photo: AFP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has filed his nomination papers to contest election from NA-200 Larkana.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman said this is the “same seat my mother, grandmother and grandfather contested from”.

“We need a stronger democracy, economic justice and vigorous foreign policy to build a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan.”

According to a party statement issued here on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto will also contest upcoming election from party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246) and Malakand (NA-8).

 
 
 

