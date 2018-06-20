Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Nawaz Sharif

June 20, 2018
Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, is still in critical condition and unconscious at London’s Harley Street clinic.

Mr. Sharif said he hasn’t talked to Kulsoom Nawaz because she was unconscious when he arrived in London.

“I want to spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz as much as possible,” the former premier told reporters outside the clinic on Wednesday. “I should have been with her during her ailment.”

The former first lady has been receiving treatment for throat cancer in London for last few months.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

 
 
 

