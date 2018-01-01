Balochistan’s registered voters up by 29% since 2013

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released data that shows that the number of registered voters in Balochistan is 4,299,494.

According to the data, 2,486,000 of the total voters are men and 1,813,000 are women.

As per the census conducted in 2017, the population of the province is 12,344,408, making the percentage of registered voters 34.83%.

According to the ECP, in the 2013 elections 3,336,659 people voted in Balochistan. This means that the number of people who have registered to vote in the province has increased by 28.86%.

The most voters — 683,957 — are registered in Quetta.

There are 77,177 voters registered in Awaran, while Barkhan has 68,470 and Chagai 90,565. In Jafarabad there are 220,511 voters, whereas in Khuzdar there are 228,547 voters registered.