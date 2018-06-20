Balochistan headlines: Ticket conflict, rocket attack, water crisis

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. No dispute over election tickets: BAP president

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Jam Kamal, the president of the Balochistan Awami Party, has denied any disagreement within the party over the distribution of election tickets.

“Office-bearers and workers are equal in BAP. There is no rift in our ranks over the ticket distribution,” he said while speaking to media in Hub.

2. Law and order not under control in half of Balochistan: Marri

Daily Azadi, Quetta

The government has not much control of the law and order situation in 40 to 50 per cent of Balochistan, said caretaker Chief Minister Alauddin Marri.

He said the army could be called in to such regions.

3. BAP leader’s house attacked

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Rockets were fired at the house of Balochistan Awami Party’s senior vice president, Zahoor Buledi. No casualties occurred.

Buledi is a former provincial minister. “Rivals are using dirty tactics. They are afraid of our popularity,” said Buledi’s spokesman.

4. No let-up in Quetta water crisis

Daily Azadi, Quetta

People continued to suffer as the government has failed to seek a permanent solution to Quetta’s massive water crisis. People are compelled to buy expensive water tankers, the only source of supply to the city.

Quetta has been facing a drought. The water table has dropped because of the installation of tubewells and boring.