Balochistan headlines: Pre-poll rigging, water shortage in Gwadar

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. BAP to take all political forces onboard: Jam Kamal

Daily Intakhab, Hub

Balochistan Awami Party chief Jam Kamal has said that the newly formed group has no intention to create challenge for any group, “rather it will take all political forces onboard.”

2. Workers are our assets: Zehri

Daily Bolan, Hub

Former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri claims that unprecedented development work was carried out in Balochistan during his tenure.

“Workers are our assets… There is no contradiction in what we say and what we do. We support a clean and pro-democracy way of politics,” he said while addressing a party gathering.

3. Bizenjo claims pre-poll rigging in Balochistan

Daily Express, Quetta

“There is no need of pre-poll rigging in Balochistan. It has already been carried out by a fake caretaker setup,” claimed National Party President, Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo.

4. Gwadar still deprived of water: BNP

Daily Intakhab, Hub

BNP candidates inaugurated their election office in Hub. Addressing voters on the occasion, BNP leaders Rauf Mengal and Qasim Ronjho said Gwadar at the center of CPEC project but the coastal town is still deprived of cleaning drinking water.