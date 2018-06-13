Balochistan headlines: Elections at risk, malnutrition, use of govt resources

June 13, 2018
1. Caretaker Balochistan CM assures free and fair elections
Daily Barwaqt, Quetta

The provincial government would not leave any stone unturned to hold free, fair and peaceful elections. It was assured by caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Alauddin Marri, who was presiding over a meeting of his caretaker cabinet.

2. Violence may put elections at risk: Ex-CM
Daily Intakhab, Hub

Former chief minister Balochistan, Dr. Abdul Malik, has condemned recent attacks on convoys of former provincial ministers Mir Asghar Rind and Mir Hamal, warning that the violence may put the July 25 elections in danger.

“We will resist if the establishment attempted to impose non-political forces on Balochistan,” he said in a statement, urging the government to ensure peace in the province.

3. Balochistan malnutrition issue must be addressed: Kakar
Daily Bakhabar, Quetta
Senator Usman Kakar has urged the federal and provincial governments to play their due role in controlling malnutrition in Balochistan.

Addressing a seminar, he said authorities must pay attention to the deaths of children owing to the malnutrition. He said the provincial nutrition programme must be expanded throughout the province.

4. Officials using govt vehicles for electioneering
Daily Azadi, Quetta

The officials of Balochistan’s Services and General Administration Department have not returned government vehicles despite dissolution of assemblies on May 31. Reports say the vehicles are being used for election campaigns in different areas.

 
 
 

