Azad Kashmir PM Raja Farooq Khan will go to London to visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former PM Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday, reports SAMAA TV correspondent in London Kausar Kazmi.

The former first lady is still on life support at Harley Street Clinic. Doctors say that her condition is critical.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been under treatment in London for throat cancer. She has been on the ventilator at Harley Street Clinic since June 14 when she suffered from cardiac arrest.