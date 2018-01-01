Ayaz Sadiq accuses NA-129’s RO of pre-poll rigging, supporting PTI

Former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq has accused the returning officer of NA-129 of pre-poll rigging and supporting opposing PTI candidate Aleem Khan.

Sadiq has written a letter to the chief election commissioner, complaining about RO Ghulam Murtuza Apal.

He said that the RO asked him to be present for the scrutiny of nomination papers while the PTI candidate from the constituency was exempted. The RO called Khan for scrutiny on June 19, only after we protested against the discrimination, he added.

He alleged that RO’s actions show that he is not impartial and is in fact supporting Khan.