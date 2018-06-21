Ashtar Ausaf steps down hours after interim Punjab govt removes Asma Hamid

Attorney-general Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his post on Wednesday, hours after the interim Punjab government removed Asma Hamid from her post of advocate-general.

He sent his resignation letter to President Mamnoon Hussain.

According to him, he stepped down in light of the current political scenario and the upcoming election. He said that he found it best to resign from his post on his own before any political party raised objections.

Ausaf became the attorney-general of Pakistan on March 29, 2016. He was also a special assistant of former PM Nawaz Sharif.