Asghar Khan Case: Nawaz Sharif, Siraj-ul-Haq submit replies in SC

June 9, 2018
Ismail Sheikh

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as he leaves after attending a press conference of his daughter Maryam Nawaz (L) in Islamabad on May 29, 2018. Photo: AFP

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq submitted on Saturday written replies in Asghar Khan Case in Supreme Court.

Rejecting the allegations that his party received Rs3.5 Million from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agency in 1990, Nawaz said he did not receive any money from the agency to run the election campaign.

He also claimed that he never met Younis Habib or any of his representatives.

Siraj ready to appear before any commission

Siraj-ul-Haq also rejected allegations about his party receiving funds from ISI in 1990 elections. JI chief said he is ready to appear before any investigation commission or forum as party chief. In 2007, JI voluntarily became part of the proceedings, said Siraj.

Earlier this week, a three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered all respondents in the Asghar Khan case to submit written replies within a week.

The next hearing of the case will be held in Lahore registry on June 12.

 
 
 

