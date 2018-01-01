Asadullah Bhutto, Qadir Patel allowed to contest the elections

MMA candidate and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sindh Amir Asadullah Bhutto’s will be able to contest the election from NA-242.

The election tribunal heard his case on Monday. His nomination papers were earlier rejected because of his outstanding debts.

His lawyer said Bhutto has no connection to the Kisaan Company and that he had a letter from the State Bank proving this. He also has a clearance letter from Citi Bank, according to his lawyer.

The election tribunal has also allowed the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Munim Zafar to take part in the elections from NA-243.

The returning officer had rejected his nomination papers for not declaring a dormant bank account

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel has also been allowed to take part in the election from NA-248. The returning officer had taken notice of his failure to declare some property.

However, MQM’s candidate for PS-110 Mohammad Salahuddin’s has not been allowed to contest the elections, nor has fellow party member Howard John.

The APML’s candidate for PS-101, Haider Abbas, will also not be allowed to contest the elections. On the other hand, the party’s candidate from PS-130 also appeared before the tribunal and his matter has been sent to the ECP for a final decision. Naveed Aziz contended that he accidentally filled the form in Urdu instead of English because he did not know the proper procedure.