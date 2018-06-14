Army to guard all polling stations, says ECP

June 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani soldiers stand guard at polling station during a by-election in Lahore on October 11, 2015. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Army soldiers will be stationed inside and outside all polling stations, announced an Election Commission of Pakistan representative on Thursday.

The security personnel will have to follow a code of conduct, he said.

In the future, the ECP will coordinate with the National Counter Terrorism Authority in relation to security-related matters.

The provincial governments will be responsible for providing security at training venues for presiding officers as well as to political leaders.

Implementation of the ECP’s code of conduct will be the responsibility of the inspectors-general of police and the chief secretaries.

 
 
 

