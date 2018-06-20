Army chief meets Polish civil-military leaders

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Poland on an official visit.

According to ISPR, General Bajwa met Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

The COAS also held separate meetings with Polish military leadership, including Chief of General Staff, Commander of the Poland Armed Forces and Commander of Poland Land Forces.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including emerging geo-strategic environment, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The Poland military leadership appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices for bringing peace and stability in the region and showed interest in sharing of experiences as part of wider training cooperation.

COAS also visited Polish Armament Group at Warsaw, Land Forces Training Centre at Poznan and Military Aviation Works.

On arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Polish Armed Forces presented the Guard of Honour to COAS at General Command of the Polish Armed Forces.