Army asks ECP for list of polling stations

The army has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to provide details of polling stations so that army personnel can be assigned duties for July 25.

The army has also asked for a list of vulnerable polling stations. The electoral code of conduct for security forces will be issued in a few days.

The code of conduct will include details of duties given to armed forces. Training will be provided to the personnel on duty for the elections.

The army will assign duties once the polling station list is provided by the ECP.

The ECP has requested over 300,000 personnel for the security of polling stations.