Arbab and Asma Alamgir may be the PPP’s richest couple

After disclosing their assets as part of the electoral process, former MNA Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir might be the PPP’s richest couple.

Arbab has assets worth over Rs3 billion with three cars and four bank accounts to his name.

His wife is even wealthier, with assets worth Rs4.035 billion.

Asma and Arbab jointly have 50% share in four companies.

The couple is contesting the elections from Peshawar.

Arbab is the PPP’s candidate from NA-30 and Asma from NA-27.