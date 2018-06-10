38 injured in Layyah after rain lashes district

Rain hit multiple parts of the country Saturday night, injuring 38 people in Layyah.

The roofs and walls of 11 houses in Layyah collapsed due to the rain, injuring 38 people, including four children and 14 women.

According to rescue sources, the injured were taken to various hospitals. Five people were taken to Multan due to the severity of their conditions.

In Sindh, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Larkana were all hit by the first rainfall of Ramazan, lowering temperatures in the areas significantly.

Power supply was cut with the first raindrops, leaving people to eat sehri in darkness.