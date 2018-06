Many schools in Sindh lack basic facilities such as water connections and infrastructure. To remedy this before the elections, 18,000 schools that will be used as polling stations will be provided water.

A sum of Rs400 million has been allocated to provide water at these schools.

The money will be used to install fibre glass water tanks and water pipes.

For over 9,000 of the schools, this will be the first time water has ever been provided to their buildings.