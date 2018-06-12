100 bank defaulters found as ECP vets 12,000 candidates

The Election Commission began vetting the nomination papers of more than 12,000 candidates. At least 100 of them were found to be bank defaulters.

The election regulatory body has scrutinised more than 7,000 nomination papers so far. It shared the details of prospective candidates with the Federal Investigation Agency and State Bank of Pakistan. They found that 100 of the candidates are loan defaulters of different banks. PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar, PTI’s Raheela Mehdi and Faisal Vawda, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Asadullah Bhutto and ANP’s Haroon Bilour are on the defaulters list.

Pakistan polls its next government into power on July 25. Candidates from different political parties as well as independents filed their papers till June 11.

The vetting process will go on till June 19. Candidates will be able to file appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers by June 22. Verdicts on these appeals will be out by June 27. The Election Commission will issue a revised list on June 28.

June 29 will be the last date for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. The Election Commission will display the final list of candidates on the same day.