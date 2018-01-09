JUST IN
Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri decides to step down
Indian teen sets herself on fire over dark skin taunts
PM has not advised Balochistan CM to step down: spokesperson
Samaa team threatened for disclosing plight of KPK school
Imran Khan’s six tweets on ‘Marriage No 3’
Thai PM uses cardboard cutout of himself to avoid journalists’ questions
Tuesday 9, January 2018
Toggle navigation
Home
Pakistan
Sports
Global
Entertainment
Economy
Editor's Choice
Blogs
Programs
Watch LIVE
More
»
Education
Urdu
Health
Fashion & Life style
Sci-tech
Social Buzz
Weird
Weather
Cartoons
Schedule
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018
January 9, 2018
By: samaa.sdt
Most Watched
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 09 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018
More from Naya Din
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 09 Jan 2018
Watch Programs
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 JAN 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018
More Programs
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Jan 2018
Entertainment
This is how Laila went out of control in press conference
Mehwish Hayat joins Hollywood’s war on sexual misconduct
Sports
P!nk named to perform US anthem at Super Bowl 52
Guptill powers New Zealand to eight wicket win over Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Corporate
About Us
Advertise WIth Us
Contact Us
Feedback
FAQ's
Anchor's Profile
SMS Complaints
Stay Connected
Watch Live
Programs
Editor's Choice
Urdu
RSS
SMS Alert
Mobile Apps
News
Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
Health
SCITECH
Economy
Blog
Twitterites
You Blog
Notes
V-Log
Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Android Apps
IOS Apps
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.
Close
Recommended For You
Sarfraz Shah murder: President House rejects reports of pardon for Rangers men