Which currency gained the most against Rupee in 2021?

The fluctuation in the value of US Dollar (USD) kept making headlines throughout 2021. Even finance minister’s warning to speculators and Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) action against the Dollar hoarders couldn’t clip the greenback’s flight.

Between January 2021 and December 2021, the value of Dollar rose by Rs16.55 in the interbank. But if you think that Dollar gained the most value against Rupee last year, you are wrong.

According to the Pakistan Forex Association, Great Britain Pound (GBP) gained the most value against Rupee in 2021. It was followed by the US Dollar and Canadian Dollar.

The GBP gained Rs20.50 against Rupee in 2021. It was at Rs217.50 in January 2021 and ended the year at Rs238. The value of US Dollar in inter bank at the start of 2021 was Rs160.05 and rose to Rs176.60 by December 2021. In the open market, it gained Rs18.40 to rise from Rs160.10 to Rs178.50.

The value of Canadian Dollar increased by Rs13.90 in 2021 from Rs124.50 to Rs138.40. The Saudi Arabia Riyal gained Rs4.40, United Arab Emirates Dirham Rs5.40, Australian Dollar Rs5.30, Euro Rs3.50 and Chinese Yuan Rs3.50.

The value of Dollar, Pound, Dirham and Riyal concerns people of Pakistan the most as a large chunk of remittances come from these countries. While overseas Pakistanis in these countries benefitted from high exchange rates, those who visited for health, education and leisure purposes felt the burden.

The slide of Rupee against US Dollar gains more importance in Pakistan as it bloats the import bill and debt.

The numbers show that Rupee lost value against Dollar in all but two years in the past decade. In 2018, Rupee lost the most value – 25.56% – against Dollar in a single year followed by 11.51% in 2019 and 10.44% in 2021.