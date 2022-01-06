Trade deficit widens 100% to $25.5b in July-Dec

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 100% during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $25.5 billion from $12.34 billion in the same period of 2020-21, data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows.

A trade deficit means that we are paying more on goods and services we are buying from the world than what we are earning by selling our products and services to them.

According to the PBS, the country’s exports increased 24.7% and reached $15.102 billion in the first half of current fiscal year compared to $12.11 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

On month-on-month basis,, the exports declined 5.55% and remained $2.74 billion in December 2021 compared to $2.9 billion in November 2021.

On the other hand, imports increased by 66% during the first half of the current fiscal year and stood at $40.58 billion compared to $24.45 billion during the same period of the corresponding year, stated the PBS.

The balance of trade or the difference between our imports and exports is a notable part of our current account. A large trade deficit inclines to expand the current account deficit.

Economists say the unavailability of containers in the international market and rising shipping costs were also among the reasons for the rising imports bill.The cost of the container has increased to $10,000 from $3,000.