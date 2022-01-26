Sukuk Bond: Pakistan raises $1b at highest-ever rate of 7.95%

Pakistan on Monday raised $1 billion through Sukuk bond at a 7.95% interest rate, which is the highest-ever rate that the country has agreed to pay in the history.

Pakistan has issued the seven-year tenure asset-backed Sukuk bond and agreed to pledge a portion of the Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M2) in exchange for the loan.

According to the finance ministry, the issuance of bond will help stabilize foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate.

Ministry spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam said that Pakistan has made a good deal in the current global situation. “International debt markets worldwide had suffered shocks since December due to expected increases in interest rates in the United States and Europe,” he added.

The last Sukuk Pakistan issued was a five-year Sukuk in 2017 at an interest rate of 5.6%.

On November 28, Pakistan secured the $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia at an interest rate of 4%, while the $1.2b oil on deferred payment facility was secured at an interest rate of 3.8%.

Under the agreement, the Saudi Fund for Development would “deposit an amount worth of $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan to help the Pakistani government support its foreign reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign exchange reserves

On January 14, the reserves of the central bank decreased by $562 million to $17.03 billion owing to external debt and other payments.

The forex reserves of the commercial banks, however, increased $11 million or 0.2 percent to $6.31 billion.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23.34 billion, compared with $23.90 billion in the previous week.

Trade Deficit

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 100% during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $25.5 billion from $12.34 billion in the same period of 2020-21.

The country’s exports increased 24.7% and reached $15.102 billion in the first half of current fiscal year compared to $12.11 billion during the same period of 2020-21.

On the other hand, imports increased by 66% during the first half of the current fiscal year and stood at $40.58 billion compared to $24.45 billion during the same period of the corresponding year, stated the PBS.