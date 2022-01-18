Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Petrol to become expensive after historic rise in oil prices

Expect more inflation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

People of Pakistan should be prepared for an upcoming “petrol bomb” as global prices have reached their highest level in seven years.

On Tuesday, the price of WTI Crude and Brent Crude was $84.90 and $87.20, respectively. This is the highest price since October 2014.

What is pushing the prices up?

Petroleum experts have said that the increase in prices is primarily due to two reasons. The first is that as the economic activity is picking up pace, the demand for oil is increasing. Another reason is that the recent attack by Huthi rebels on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has created a fear of supply chain disruptions.

On January 17, three people were killed in a suspected drone attack that set off a blast and a fire in Abu Dhabi, officials said, as Yemen’s rebels announced military operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Effects on Pakistan

Since Pakistan imports oil, inflation is likely to increase in the near future. Expensive oil imports will also inflate the current account deficit, which was recorded at $25.5 billion during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, oil imports reached $1.8 billion in December 2021. In the first half of FY22 oil worth $10.18b was imported.

