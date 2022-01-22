Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Pakistanis bought over 90,000 cars in five months

Large Scale Manufacturing slows down

Posted: Jan 22, 2022
Photo: Online/ File

The numbers are not too rosy. Big industry in Pakistan has been in slow-down mode. It grew only 3.3% in the first five months, July to November, of the current fiscal year. The only silver lining is that production in the auto sector did well.

The auto sector recorded “exceptional” growth of 35% and produced 90,937 jeeps and cars. Last year, it produced half, at 53,779.

These are the numbers that have been released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Last year big industries did much better, recording 6.85% growth.

The Bureau’s index, which records how much was produced in the economy’s different sectors, remained below pre-Covid levels. Growth of large-scale industry was 147.2 in November 2021, compared to 160 before the pandemic.

The share of the industrial sector shrank from 21% to 19.5%. Out of 15 major industries, 11 recorded growth in their output while production in the remaining four sectors contracted.

The textile sector posted a growth of less than 1% in the first five months of FY22. Here are the sectors which grew:

  • Food and beverages 1.5%
  • Coke and petroleum products 4.7%
  • Pharmaceuticals 1.5%
  • Chemicals 7.5%
  • Iron and steel 25%
  • Leather 8.2%
  • Paper and board 8.5%
  • Engineering products 1.5%
  • Wood products 200%

The output in the fertilizer sector recorded a dip of 6.6% as the government struggled to provide gas to urea producers to enable them to operate at full capacity.

The non-metallic mineral product output dropped about 1%, electronics 11% and rubber products 31% during the period under review.

The output in motorcycle and bus units posted a decrease of 4% and 39%, respectively.

