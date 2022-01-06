Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Pakistani rupee slides by 18 paisas against US dollar

It slumped by 40 paisas in open market

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The value of the US dollar once again increased in the interbank market as the Pakistani currency depreciated by 10% on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback surged by 18 paisas and traded at Rs176.92.

The US dollar jumped to an all-time high of Rs178.24 in the interbank market and a peak of Rs180.30 in the open market on December 29, 2021.

In the open market, the greenback surged by 40 paisas and was selling at Rs179.20 on Thursday.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 6, 2022

Currency Buying Selling 
USD 178.70179.20 
Saudi Riyal 47.00 47.50 
UAE Dirham 49.00 50.00 
UK Pound 238.50 241.00 
Euro 199.00 201.00 
Japanese Yen 1.50 1.52 
AUD 125.50 127.00 
CAD 137.50 139.00 
Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

In December, the Pakistani currency recorded a drop of Rs2.98, breaking all records each day.

It was being expected that loan amounts from Saudi Arabia and Asian Development Bank would ease the pressure on the currency. However, the rupee has been extremely volatile amid the widening trade deficit.

