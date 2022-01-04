Pakistani rupee declines against US dollar

The US dollar kicked off the year 2022 with an increase in the value against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, the first trading day after the bank holidays.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency depreciated by 0.14% and traded at Rs176.75. It recorded a decrease of 24 paisas.

The last trading session was closed on Rs176.51 with the highest single-day recovery in 32 sessions on December 31, 2021.

In the open market on Tuesday, the rupee plunged to Rs179 after recording a decrease of 40 paisas.

Here are the open market rates of major currencies on January 4, 2022

Currency Buying Selling USD 178.50 179.00 Saudi Riyal 46.80 47.40 UAE Dirham 48.80 49.80 UK Pound 236.50 239.50 Euro 198.00 200.00 Japanese Yen 1.49 1.51 AUD 125.50 127.00 CAD 137.00 139.00 Chinese Yuan 27.00 28.00

The banks across Pakistan, including SBP, were closed for public dealing on Monday. Earlier, in the last two trading sessions, the dollar recorded a drop of Rs1.73.

The Pakistani currency was under immense pressure throughout December; it dropped by Rs2.98, breaking all records.

It was being expected that loan amounts from Saudi Arabia and Asian Development Bank would ease the pressure on the currency. However, the currency has been extremely volatile amid the widening trade deficit.

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to $20.74b in the first five months of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The imports grew by 72% and the deficit stood at $5.10b in November – the highest trade deficit recorded in a single month.

Data suggests that the situation is likely to remain unchanged; Pakistan has been exporting items worth $100 million while importing goods worth $260 million every day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.