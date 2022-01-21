Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Vlog: Pakistan braces for another increase in electricity bills

Why do you have to pay more? Find out

Posted: Jan 21, 2022
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The government is set to, once again, increase electricity bills by Rs3.12 per unit. A request was sent to NEPRA by the Central Power Purchasing Authority on Friday.

The tariff will be raised on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of December 2021 and it will be applicable to all consumers. 

The fuel price adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to increase or decrease electricity tariffs to recover any cost difference caused due to the rise or fall of global oil prices. 

NEPRA will hold a hearing on February 1 to discuss the raise in prices and a final decision will be taken. Watch this video to find out more.

