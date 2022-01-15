Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Overseas Pakistanis send $2.5b home in December

Largest inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
Overseas Pakistanis sent home $2.5 billion in December, making it the 18th consecutive inflow above $2 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan said Thursday. In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5% on a month-on-month basis and 3.4% on a year-on-year basis in December 2021. Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad surged to $15.8 billion during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, 11.3% higher than a year earlier. The SBP revealed that remittance inflows during December 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($626.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($453.2 million), the United Kingdom ($340.8 million), and the United States of America ($248.5 million). Proactive policy measures taken by the government and SBP, to incentivize the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year, the central bank added. It clarified that the July-November data of workers’ remittances was revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts that are related to local consumption (such as payment of utility bills, transfer to local PKR accounts, etc.). Since data on these conversions was not previously available to the country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data, too, was compiled accordingly.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Overseas Pakistanis sent home $2.5 billion in December, making it the 18th consecutive inflow above $2 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan said Thursday.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5% on a month-on-month basis and 3.4% on a year-on-year basis in December 2021.

Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad surged to $15.8 billion during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, 11.3% higher than a year earlier.

The SBP revealed that remittance inflows during December 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($626.6 million), the United Arab Emirates ($453.2 million), the United Kingdom ($340.8 million), and the United States of America ($248.5 million).

Proactive policy measures taken by the government and SBP, to incentivize the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year, the central bank added.

It clarified that the July-November data of workers’ remittances was revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts that are related to local consumption (such as payment of utility bills, transfer to local PKR accounts, etc.).

Since data on these conversions was not previously available to the country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data, too, was compiled accordingly.

 
remittances
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis send $2.5b home in December
Overseas Pakistanis send $2.5b home in December
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.