No interest rate hike as SBP sees inflation going down

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The State Bank of Pakistan has decided it will not increase the interest rate and keep it at 9.75% for the next two months.

Addressing the media after a monetary police committee meeting, SBP Governor Raza Baqir said that the interest rate has been kept the same as the central bank sees inflation easing and then reducing in future.

"Although prices of consumer items are high right now, our inflation projection has actually come down," Baqir said.

He said the reduced projection is based on four factors:

Economic indicators such as large-scale manufacturing or big industry growth has slowed down.

"In September 2021, LSM growth was 2.5%, but it came down to zero percent in November 2021. It shows our growth is sustainable," said Baqir.

He added that inflation is also coming down. In November 2021, the month-on-month increase in inflation rate was three percent, but in December 2021, it came down to zero percent.

Baqir said that the current account deficit (CAD) - the difference between exports and imports - has stabilized, and it will start going down in the near future.

"In the past two months, the current account deficit was around $1.9 billion. But the non-oil CAD, is less that $1 billion. This year we have projected CAD to be around $13b to $14b."

Finally, the passing of Finance Supplementary Act 2021 or mini budget will help reduce the fiscal account deficit - the difference between a country's revenue and spending, said Baqir.

"We are projecting that fiscal deficit will decrease on the back of reduced demand. And one consequence of demand reduction is slowing down of inflation."

He added that although inflation rate will increase in January, but after that it will start reducing.

"Based on these four factors, we concluded that inflation will come down and our GDP growth will be sustainable. We forecast GDP growth to be around 4.5%."

On December 14, the SBP had increased the interest rate by 100bps to 9.75%.

How an interest rate hike will affect you

An interest rate hike can affect both businesses and consumers. It could increase the cost of doing business as commercial loans will become expensive. Businesses will borrow less and they won’t be able to expand business due to insufficient funds. With curtailed business activities, job opportunities will also go down.

Meanwhile, consumers who have leased their vehicles will be paying more on their bank instalments. This in turn could affect sales of vehicles in the country.

The policy rate hike will hit the stock market as well. It could send the market into another nosedive and lead to capital flight to other sectors because after the hike, companies’ profits will go down.

It will impact shareholders’ dividends. Companies won’t be able to offer more dividends to shareholders and as a result, investors will be discouraged and withdraw money from the stock market.

ADB forecast

Meanwhile, the ADB has issued a supplementary outlook for several regions including South Asia.

For South Asia, it has revised the inflation forecast for 2022 “up from 5.1% to 5.3% on the expectation that global prices for food and other commodities remain elevated and as domestic factors come into play in specific economies.”

The ADB says prices in Pakistan may go up under pressure from high energy tariffs and global commodity prices.

The ADB has also projected a lower growth rate for South Asia revising its estimates down from 8.8% to 8.6%.

The government, however, auctioned Treasury Bills (T-Bills) at a comparatively higher rate of about 11%, leading investors to speculate that the December 14 monetary policy announcement could entail a major interest rate hike.