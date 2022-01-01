Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Mini-budget: How much tax mobile phone consumers will pay

The available balance decreases on prepaid card recharge

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has proposed a 10% to 15% advance tax on telecom services in the mini-budget it presented in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The mini-budget abolishes tax exemptions of Rs343 billion. Consequently, around 150 items will be taxed.

Mobile phone consumers already pay heavy pay taxes on telecommunication services. For prepaid users, most of the taxes are deducted when they recharge the prepaid cards.

After the approval of the mini-budget, they will be paying Rs3.9 more on every Rs100 recharge.

At present consumers get an available balance of Rs76.10 on an Rs100 recharge after tax deductions. The available balance will be reduced to Rs72.20 after the increase in the advance tax rate.

The government, at present, collects 10% or Rs9.10 in advance tax on every Rs100 prepaid card. From the remaining Rs87, Rs14.80 or 19.5% are deducted as General Sales Tax (GST).

An increase in the advance tax rate will result in a deduction of Rs13 instead of Rs 9.10. However, the GST will stay at Rs14.80.

Hence, they will be paying Rs27.8 on every Rs100 recharge.

But these are not the only taxes on mobile phone services.

The mini-budget, additionally, proposes to increase the sales tax rate on calls from 10% to 15%.

Increasing the advance tax in the mini-budget will make telecom services and the internet more expensive in Pakistan.

Although the advance tax can be adjusted, 98% of the 187 million telecom service users in Pakistan are prepaid subscribers who belong to the low-income segment and this segment does not file returns. Hence, they cannot file for tax adjustment.

The federal government had reduced the withholding or advance tax from 12% to 10% in the budget of 2020-20.

The government had promised to reduce withholding tax to 8% in budget 2021-20, but instead of reducing the tax burden on mobile phone users, the government has increased it to meet revenue targets.

