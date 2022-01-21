Mini-budget takes effect with notification of new taxes

The mini-budget has taken effect after the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Friday notified the revised taxes on imported and domestic items.

Imported food items, agricultural products and livestock have been taxed by up to 17%.

Locally produced poultry, cereals, fruits and vegetables and import of fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan has been exempted from the new taxes.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a circular to notify the change in taxes after the passage of the supplementary finance bill , commonly known as the mini-budget. The government got the bill passed from the National Assembly on January 13.

According to the circular issued by the FBR, the general sales tax (GST) of 17% has been imposed on imported items such as branded food items, machinery and industrial raw material. Imported livestock, poultry, eggs, and agricultural products including seeds have also been taxed at the rate of 17%.

Tax has been imposed on items sold at bakeries, restaurants and international food chains.

Imported mobile phones worth over $200 are now being taxed at the rate of 17%. Earlier, imported mobile phones were taxed at a fixed rate ranging between Rs1740 and Rs9270.

The maximum annual turnover for cottage industries has also been reduced from Rs10 million to Rs8 million.

Precious commodities like gold, silver and other valuable metals have also been taxed by 17%.

Complete built units (CBU) of desktops computers and laptops have been taxed by 5%.

According to the circular issued by the FBR a new directorate would be set up to monitor digital invoicing. Digital payments of online interbank transfers have been made mandatory. Online bills, invoices and card payments would be digitized. Businesses that do not use digital transactions could be penalized.

Revised regulatory duty on imported vehicles was notified by the FBR on January 16. The federal excise duty over imported sport utility vehicles (SUV) and cars has been increased.

Excise duty on imported vehicles up to 1000cc remains at 2.5% while duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1000cc to 1799cc has been increased up to 10%.

The duty on imported vehicles ranging from 1800cc to 3000cc was increased to 30% while the duty of 40% was imposed on vehicles ranging over 3000cc.

Excise duty over locally manufactured vehicles has also been increased. The duty on locally produced vehicles of up to 2000cc has been increased to 2.5%. Locally manufactured vehicles up to 1000cc were exempt from any taxes earlier.

The duty on over 1301cc to 2000cc vehicles has been increased from 2.5% to 5%. The excise levy on local vehicles over 2000cc including SUVs has also been increased to 10%.

The regulatory duty on imported hybrid vehicles has gone up from 5% to 12.5% while locally manufactured hybrid cars would be exempt from the new taxes.