KIA, Honda increase car prices

KIA Lucky Motors and Honda have increased car prices of several of their variants after the federal government raised Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cars, confirmed the car dealers.

But crucially, Honda and Kia have been able to keep the price of some of their variants unchanged.

A Honda dealer said that the new prices of Honda cars have taken effect from January 21. The news rates will also be applicable on all partial and full payment orders made before January 21.

The prices have been increased by a minimum of Rs77,000 and a maximum of Rs142,000.

Honda City

The prices of Honda City 1.2L Manual and 1.2L CVT have remained unchanged at Rs2.74 million and Rs2.96 million, respectively.

The new price of Honda City 1.5L CVT rose Rs77,000 to Rs3.16million.

Honda City 1.5L Aspire Manual saw an increase of Rs80,000 and now it will cost Rs3.29 million.

Honda City 1.5L Aspire CVT witnessed an increase of Rs85,000 and it is now available at Rs3.47 million.

Honda Civic

Honda Civic 1.8L VTI CVT has seen a jump of Rs100,000, taking the price to Rs4.38 million.

Honda Civic VTI CVT SR will now cost Rs4.52 after an increase of Rs107,000.

Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo RS observed an increase of Rs126,000, taking the price to Rs5.19 million.

Honda BR-V

The price of Honda BR-V CVT S has increased by Rs90,000. It is now available at Rs3.70 million.

KIA Picanto

The price of the automatic version of KIA Picanto has increased by Rs142,000. Its new price is Rs2.29 million.

The manual version saw a price jump of Rs136,000. The new price is Rs2.18 million.

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage Alpha has seen a price hike of Rs114,000 and will now cost Rs4.76 million against the old price of Rs4.65 million.

The prices of KIA Sportage FWD and Sportage AWD have gone up by Rs126,000 and Rs138,000, respectively. These variants will now be selling for Rs5.27 million and Rs5.78 million, respectively.

KIA Stonic

KIA Stonic EX and Stonic EX Plus have seen a price jump of Rs90,000 and Rs95,000 each. The new prices of both variants are Rs3.75 million and Rs3.97 million.

However, the prices of KIA Sorento 2.4 AWD and KIA Sorento 2.4 FWD have remained unchanged at Rs7.49 million each.

The new prices of KIA have taken effect from January 16.

Why did the companies increase prices?

Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, chairperson Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA ), said that the companies have passed on the burden of increased taxes to customers.

According to an auto industry source, KIA hasn’t increased the price of its Sorento variants as it is the lowest-selling car of the KIA lineup, and the company is now offering the two variants at the same price of Rs7.49 million to get the units out.

However, the company has said that they are offering a limited-time offer on Sorento, to celebrate 50,000 bookings milestone since its entry in Pakistan in 2017.

Experts believe that the reduction in prices may not boost sales to a great degree, because people who can afford KIA Sorento would prefer to buy Toyota Fortuner at the same price due to its popularity.

Honda sales in December

According to the data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Honda sold 4,405 units of Honda Civic and City, showing a 59% increase on a month-on-month basis. Honda BR-V sales also rose 27% to 303 units in December.

Sabir Shaikh said that the upper class buying power has increased due to which, they can afford expensive cars. However, the middle-class segments have been badly affected due to changes in taxes.

“The potential buyers of Honda and KIA belong to upper-class segments,” he added.